George Kittle hops in the ring with Penta before WWE Raw, promises WrestleMania appearance
By Simon Head
The NFL offseason is well underway, and George Kittle was spotted living his best life in the front row at WWE Raw in Nashville.
Kittle might just be the closest thing to a pro wrestler in the NFL. His big personality and penchant for exuberant celebrations has made him one of the top stars in the league today, and his love for WWE took him to Nashville for the latest episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.
Kittle even got into the ring during the WWE Main Event portion of the show before Raw went on air as the 49ers tight end, sporting a Mexican luchadore mask, celebrated with Penta after his victory and joining him for his signature “Zero Miedo” salute.
Kittle then took off his mask to reveal himself to the crowd, who roared their approval. And, after another salute, he climbed the ropes to take in the applause from the crowd.
Kittle and Penta have worked together before, for men’s leisurewear company Chubbies, with Kittle leaning into his pro-wrestling fandom by becoming a wrestler himself as they cut a promo, then shot some in-ring action, in a couple of promotional vids for social media.
After his in-ring appearance Penta, Kittle took his seat at ringside, sat just behind commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee.
It wasn’t Kittle’s first appearance at a WWE show. He made a guest appearance at WrestleMania 39 two years ago, where he helped McAfee defeat The Miz.
And the Niners’ star said he hopes to make another WrestleMania appearance this year at WrestleMania 41.
Chatting to Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz on Radio Row ahead of Super Bowl LIX this past week, Kittle confirmed he’d be in the building at Allegiant Stadium as WrestleMania hits Las Vegas.
“I’ll be there. April 19 and 20 in Las Vegas, I’m there. I cannot wait,” he said.
“I absolutely love it. When you follow the storylines throughout the build-up to WrestleMania and stuff like that, and you know what’s going on throughout it – and they’ve done such a good job with promos the last couple of years, too – you just really buy into it.
“So I’m really just watching my favorite athletes perform, and I have a great time. And I’m also really pumped that Charlotte Flair’s back, because she’s an absolute stallion.”
He’s still got plenty to do in his NFL career, but something tells us there’s a strong chance that, once his football career is over, we could see Kittle in a wrestling ring as a competitor, rather than a visiting guest, in a few years’ time.
He hinted as much when chatting to Yahoo when he was asked about a possible career between the ropes once he hangs up the cleats.
“Triple H has my number.”
And he’s even got some options up his sleeve for potential finishing moves when he gets there, too, as he explained.
“If it was allowed, I think I would want to use a Stone Cold Stunner as much as I could,” he said.
“But somewhere between there and an RKO would be my favorite. And then a little sprinkle of Sweet Chin Music.
“I’m a big fan of a frog splash, so I could do something like that. That would be pretty fun.”
