Friday Roundup: Journalists fight, Steph Curry cooks, NFL schedule fix, March Madness tease and more
By Tyler Reed
Folks, you're not going to believe this, but they've allowed us to get to another weekend. Who is the they in question? That's irrelevant; we've made it!
So, before you start living for the weekend, it's time to take a look back on the week that was with us here at The Big Lead.
Here are the highlights of the week that was, and the perfect appetizer before you take on a weekend full of March Madness, the NFL Combine, Chef Curry and maybe the best idea yet to fix the NFL's scheduling issues.
Journalist Brawl For All?
We've been blessed with a good old-fashioned journalist fisticuffs, thanks to conflicting reports from NFL insiders Jordan Schultz and Ian Rapoport.
Schultz reported that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford met with Las Vegas Raiders part owner Tom Brady, to discuss Stafford's future.
However, Rapoport reported that the meeting was merely a conicindence between the two parties. Obviously, sking in Montana can bring a crowd.
Schultz was not to be denied of his report and apparently had a few words for Rapoport at a Starbucks in Indianapolis during the NFL Combine.
Just want to throw this in the air, it is WrestleMania season. Maybe Pat McAfee can get something cooking between this two in the squared circle.
Hit Me With The Horns, Curry!
Steph Curry is playing with dark magic. The Golden State Warriors superstar continues to defy everything that basketball was while continuing to imprint his mark on the game.
Curry's 12 made threes against the Orlando Magic was a performance that almost became expected from the greatest shooter of all time.
March Is Coming
Insane finishes this week by Michigan, Michigan State, and Kentucky are a beautiful reminder that the greatest month of the year is upon us. The madness will soon be here, and you'll wish you did pick that 14 seed to beat that three seed.
A Simple Solution
The NFL is continuing its crusade to take over the world. The league has made a lot more progress than Pinky and the Brain ever did; however, there are still a few issues to iron out.
Nick Wright delivered the perfect scenario for the league and for sure caught their attention when he mentioned the millions of dollars the league could earn with his plan.
Big Crash
Barstool Sports had their own combine, and it didn't go well for everyone's favorite Patriots fan. Big Cat took a big crash during his 40-yard dash.
While the moment has given us a memory to last a lifetime, this should be imprinted in the Cat's head to make a major comeback next season.
Short Kings, Stand Up! (Nobody Can See Us)
Cameron Brink gave her best Horatio Cane impression when figuring out Kevin Hart's actual height. Is it time for all of us short kings to hold each other up? No, like literally, do we need to hold each other up so everyone can see us?
For the kids who don't know who Horatio Cane is, you're welcome
Blossoming Star
Travis Hunter does not lack confidence. The NFL Draft prospect believes playing both sides of the ball in football could be the most difficult thing to do in sports.
Will Hunter be the Shohei Ohtani of baseball? It's possible, but he would have to play for the Kansas City Chiefs instead of building another franchise up.
Holy, Diabetes!
Ocean Spray is going off the top rope with the release of their limited-edition Strawberry Shortcake flavor. My body has never craved something more.
The Best Show You Might Not Be Watching
Looking for a new TV show addiction? Look no further than Max's The Pitt. A blend of depression and anxiety that is rarely duplicated. If you love pain, then this is the show for you.
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, I'm A Superhero
Fans of DC Comics got their first glimpse of Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan in the Lanterns HBO Original Series. An official release date has yet to be announced.
Big Weekend
Shane Gillis has been given the task of hosting Saturday Night Live after the show's massive hit in celebrating their 50 years on television. Gillis will be joined by musical guest Tate McRae.
That's it for us at the moment. We'll leave you with a nostalgic reminder (if you're a millennial) to enjoy your weekend!