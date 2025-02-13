Framber Valdez's lack of contract talks the latest sign the Astros are too cheap to keep contending
The Houston Astros have yet to enter contract talks with ace starter Framber Valdez, the lefty told Chandler Rome of The Athletic.
Valdez told reporters that the club hasn't contacted him or his representatives about a new deal, despite entering the final year of his current contract, but is open to the idea of staying in Houston.
“I’m ready for both occasions,” Valdez said through an interpreter following Houston’s first spring training workout for pitchers and catchers. “Doesn’t matter if I’m a free agent or the Astros approach me about a contract extension — I’m ready for both. There’s always an answer for both. I’m ready to do whatever is best for me and I’m ready for both occasions.”
Given the way virtually every non-Jose Altuve free agent from the Astros' dynastic decade of success has been treated thus far by the organization, Valdez shouldn't expect much from the front office in the coming weeks and months. They're too cheap to pay him.
Look at their track record on this front: Alex Bregman signed with the Red Sox as a free agent this offseason. Carlos Correa signed with the Minnesota Twins in 2022. George Springer signed with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021. Kyle Tucker was traded to the Chicago Cubs this offseason, prior to next year when he'll be an unrestricted free agent. Even Justin Verlander was allowed to sign with the Mets before rejoining Houston via trade midway through the season.
Owner Jim Crane has never paid a player more than $151 million in a contract, and that was for Jose Altuve. He's not interested in trying to keep this core together if it means he has to pay them, and he's never paid pitchers at all.
Losing Valdez would be a significant blow, though. Since becoming a full-time starter in 2021, only four left-handed starters have a better ERA than he does, and he's coming off a stellar 2024 campaign in which he went 15-7 with a 2.91 ERA. Lefty arms like his are hard to come by, and by not negotiating with the 31-year-old before the season, you all but guarantee that he's going to leave via free agency next offseason.
This wouldn't be as big a problem as it projects to be if Houston's farm system weren't so bereft of talent; they rank 29th of 30 teams in Keith Law's projections, and lack any kind of high-end talent either in the field or on the mound.
When you continue to hemorrhage talent at the major league level, and fail to draft replacements or get prospects in return, things can get ugly quick. Houston's pitching staff and the combination of Altuve and Yordan Alvarez (who is smack in the middle of a six-year, $115 million deal) should keep the Astros in the playoff hunt, but this is a shell of the team who made seven straight ALCS appearances prior to last season.
That Wild Card exit could be the best we see from them for quite awhile, as Crane and general manager Dana Brown appear perfectly content to tear this roster down to the studs, piece by piece, and build it again. In other words, strap in Astros fans, because watching Bregman leave town is going to happen all over again with Valdez next year.
