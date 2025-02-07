Fox Sports colleagues agree on Tom Brady's surprising top attribute as a broadcaster
Richie Zyontz and Rich Russo, Fox's producer and director for Super Bowl LIX, respectively, agree on Tom Brady's best attribute in his first year as a full-time television analyst.
Speaking on The Sports Media Podcast with Richard Deitsch, Brady's colleagues said his ability to accept criticism has shone through in his first year.
More: Top 12 states that dislike Tom Brady as Super Bowl analyst
"Tom Brady ... is determined to be great at whatever he does," Zyontz said. "And he took on a new enterprise, which was a daunting task for someone who had never done it, and he was eager from Day 1 to improve and get better and be good, and very good, and great. He takes criticism as well as anybody I've ever worked with. Thrives on it. Just like you'd expect of Tom when he was a player, he prepares like a maniac. He's gotten to the point where I would put his work up against anybody doing it. He's improved every week, and I think the big improvement for Tom would come between Year 1 and Year 2."
"I really believe that he's doing really, really well," Russo said. "People forget that it's his first year. He does – he takes criticism. He just wants to do better and better and better."
"He will literally thank you for telling him he did something not ideal," Zyontz added.
Fox signed Brady to a 10-year, $375 million contract even before he had formally retired as a quarterback. Reviews of his first year as the network's lead play-by-play analyst have been mixed.
Sunday, Brady will take the spotlight as the lead Super Bowl analyst.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Aging Warriors 'desperate’ to acquire another star
NFL: Latest NFL mock: a clear top-3 emerges
CFB/NFL: There’s yet another Manning on the way
NFL/SOCCER: Mahomes wants to impress the GOAT but it’s not who you think it is