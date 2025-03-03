Fox NFL Sunday mainstay, Pro Football Hall of Famer, announces surprising retirement
Jimmy Johnson, who honed his craft as a respected NFL analyst after retiring as the Miami Dolphins' head coach in 1999, is retiring again.
The longtime Fox Sports broadcaster is hanging up his microphone after a 25-year run with the network, he announced on The Herd with Colin Cowherd Monday.
"Probably the most fun I've ever had in my career — and that's counting Super Bowls and national championships — was at Fox Sports," Johnson said. "I have an absolute ball with my friends on the set. Best friends I've ever had, are there with Fox. On top of that, I love working for Eric Shanks our CEO, and our producer Bill Richards.
"But I made an extremely difficult decision. I've been thinking about it the last four, five years. And I've decided to retire from Fox. I'm going to miss it. I'm going to miss all the guys. I'll see them occasionally, but it has been a great run starting back 31 years ago."
Johnson, 81, is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the last coach to guide the Dallas Cowboys to a Super Bowl victory, in 1993.
A two-time Super Bowl champion, Johnson most recently worked Super Bowl LIX in February alongside his fellow Fox NFL Sunday panelists.
Known for his enthusiasm, Johnson loaned a lifetime of expertise as well his stardom from his time with a marquee franchise to Fox's NFL talent lineup.
Before he was hired to coach the Cowboys in 1989, Johnson coached at the collegiate level from 1973-88, guiding the University of Miami to victory in the 1988 Orange Bowl.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Eagles should not go all-in on Garrett
NFL: Samuels arrival gives Commanders elite 1-2 punch
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN may still be in on MLB rights
ROUNDUP: Recap the weekend that was in our new-look Roundup