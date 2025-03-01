Former NFL punter fired from high school coaching job following MAGA protest
Former NFL punter Chris Kluwe has been outspoken about his political views both during and after his post-playing career. A member of the 2005 NFL All-Rookie team, Kluwe was blacklisted from the league after speaking out in support of laws that promoted gay marriage.
Kluwe's activism has continued long after his final season with the Minnesota Vikings in 2012. Now, it might have cost him his job as a high school football coach.
Kluwe, 43, spoke out in protest of a public "MAGA" plaque at a Huntington Beach City Council meeting Feb. 18. After delivering his speech, he was placed in handcuffs and escorted out of the council chamber.
The proposed plaque outside a public library would feature the words "Magical," "Alluring," "Galvanizing," and "Adventurous" next to each other. "Through hope and change our nation has built back better to the golden era of Making America Great Again!" the proposed signage reads.
"Make America Great Again" was the campaign slogan adopted by President Donald Trump during the run-up to his 2016 election. It has since retained its popularity among Republican voters.
Kluwe had coached freshman football for five years at Edison High School, part of the Huntington Beach Union High School District. According to the Orange County Register,
"(Klwue) said he was called into a meeting on Thursday, Feb. 27, with Edison’s athletic director and the assistant principal of supervision, “And they said … based on what’s going on we just feel it’s too much attention and we have to let you go.” Kluwe said he was offered the chance to resign, but he told them no “because I wanted people to see what MAGA actually means for a community and that this will not make our community better, it’s taking away a resource from the kids.”"- Orange County Register
Rep. Dave Min (D-Huntington Beach) has already written a letter of inquiry to the school's principal and Huntington Beach Union High School Superintendent inquiring about Kluwe's dismissal.
