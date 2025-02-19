Former NFL player arrested for 'MAGA' protest
Chris Kluwe's outspoken political views landed him in the news again Tuesday.
This time, Kluwe landed in handcuffs too.
Kluwe, who spent eight seasons in the NFL as a punter for the Minnesota Vikings, spoke out in protest of a public "MAGA" plaque at a City Council meeting Tuesday in Huntington Beach, California. After delivering his speech, he was placed in handcuffs and escorted out of the council chamber.
The proposed plaque outside a public library would feature the words "Magical," "Alluring," "Galvanizing," and "Adventurous" next to each other. "Through hope and change our nation has built back better to the golden era of Making America Great Again!" the proposed signage reads.
"Make America Great Again" was the campaign slogan adopted by President Donald Trump during the run-up to his 2016 election. It has since retained its popularity among Republican voters.
Video of Kluwe's speech and arrest made the social media rounds on Wednesday, courtesy of the Protect HB Twitter/X account:
In a podcast appearance that published Tuesday, Kluwe accused the NFL of "bowing down" to president Donald Trump when it removed a stencil reading "End Racism" from one end zone of the Super Bowl in New Orleans.
Kluwe, 43, has been outspoken about his political views both during and after his post-playing career. A member of the 2005 NFL All-Rookie team, Kluwe was blacklisted from the NFL after speaking out in support of laws that promoted gay marriage.
