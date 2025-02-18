Former NFL punter accuses league of 'bowing down' to Donald Trump in Super Bowl LIX
In February, days before Super Bowl LIX, it was reported that the NFL would remove the "End Racism" stencil that had adorned the back of an end zone for the championship game every year since 2021. The words "Choose Love" were stenciled in their place in the back of the Kansas City Chiefs' end zone.
The change came shortly after it was reported that Donald Trump would become the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl. The NFL said its choice of stencil messaging was not related to Trump attending the game in person.
One retired player — who brushed up against the league's political establishment before — doesn't buy it.
Chris Kluwe was blacklisted from the NFL after speaking out in support of laws that promoted gay marriage. A member of the 2005 NFL All-Rookie team, Kluwe enjoyed an 8-year career with the Minnesota Vikings as a punter. He hasn't played since being released by the Oakland Raiders in training camp in 2013.
Kluwe recently appeared on the one thousand podcast with Ron Placone to share his thoughts about the removal of the "End Racism" stencil.
"It's such a self-defeating philosophy," he said, "because the NFL might think, 'oh, we have to bow down to Trump and get rid of anything that even remotely hints at being non-segregationist, because that's what allows us to keep making money.' But what they don't understand is that a large chunk of people who would otherwise consume your product just saw you do that and are going to be like, 'Welp, guess I've got other things I can spend my money on.'
"They think they're doing the right thing from a financial standpoint, but driving people away is never a good business decision. It's so stupid. Forget the moral aspect of it for a second. You are literally costing yourselves money."
Kluwe, 43, has been outspoken about the social conservatism that pervades NFL front offices during and after his post-playing career.
Whether the decision to change out the "End Racism" stencil literally cost the NFL money is effectively impossible to verify. On the one hand, it was reported after the stencil change that Super Bowl ticket prices dropped 56 percent. On the other, the game reportedly drew its largest television audience ever. (So did Kendrick Lamar's halftime show, which was full of commentary on racism in the U.S.)
The politics of the NFL principles hardly constitute a state secret in light of the Colin Kaepernick saga. However, expecting the league to shine light on its underlying motives is a fool's errand, so good on Kluwe for calling it out.
