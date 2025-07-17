Former NFL bust Johnny Manziel blasts Cleveland Browns after failed pro career
By Matt Reed
While NFL teams are always hopeful that their top draft picks will turn into superstars that can carry their franchise, for every player like Patrick Mahomes there turns out to be many more that end up having careers similar to Johnny Manziel.
The former first round pick selected by the Cleveland Browns recently appeared on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast and discussed his time with the AFC North team and all the struggles that they had together.
"F**k, man, I hated Cleveland so much, and I know that's going to be tough to hear," Manziel said of his time in Cleveland. "That place aided to my depression for sure."
While Manziel's NFL career certainly didn't turn out how anyone at the Browns wanted it to, Cleveland has a long history of struggling to find consistency at their quarterback position. Even in the case of Baker Mayfield, who has since become a superstar after leaving the Browns, his experiences in Cleveland were also challenging to say the least.
