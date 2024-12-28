'Fire Mayo' trending on social media after Patriots' ugly loss to Chargers
By Tyler Reed
The New England Patriots are having one of their worst seasons in the last three decades. In the Week 17 40-7 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers moved the team to 3-13 on the season.
A losing season is not something Patriots fans are used to, as fans hit the exits early in the blowout loss.
It didn't take long for fans to jump on social media to give their thoughts on the team and head coach Jerod Mayo.
In just his second season as head coach, it seems Mayo has lost any goodwill he had with the fanbase from being a player for the franchise and a disciple of the Bill Belichick coaching tree.
Mayo even heard some of the 'fire Mayo' chants at Gillette Stadium and answered them the best anyone could when they felt that they might be getting the boot.
"Look, you hear those things, but at the same time, they paid to sit in the seats, and we've got to play better. If we play better, we don't have to hear that stuff.”
Coach knows what is at stake. However, can he be the one to solve the issues? Right now, it seems like it doesn't matter. Patriots fans want a change.
