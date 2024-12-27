Legendary sports broadcaster dies at 78
Greg Gumbel, who hosted studio shows and provided play-by-play for sports broadcasts over parts of five decades, has died. He was 78.
CBS, Gumbel's longtime employer, relayed a statement from Gumbel's family Friday:
"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband and father, Greg Gumbel. He passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace, and positivity.- Marcy & Michelle Gumbel
He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry; and his iconic voice will never be forgotten.
Greg's memory will forever be treasured by his family, dearest friends, colleagues and all who loved him. "
Gumbel's CBS career began as a part-time NFL announcer in 1989. He became host of The NFL Today (alongside Terry Bradshaw) for the 1990 to 1993 seasons. NBA, college basketball, Major League Baseball, college football, the Daytona 500 and the Pepsi 400 auto races assignments followed.
During his time at NBC, Gumbel was the prime time anchor for the 1994 Winter Olympic Games from Lillehammer, Norway and the co-anchor for the network's weekday morning broadcasts of the 1992 Winter Olympics from Albertville, France.
More recently, in March 2023, Gumbel signed an extension with CBS in which he stepped down from NFL play-by-play duties while continuing to host the network's college basketball studio show.
"The CBS Sports family is devastated by the passing of Greg Gumbel. There has never been a finer gentleman in all of television. He was beloved and respected by those of us who had the honor to call him a friend and colleague," David Berson, the president & CEO of CBS Sports, said in a statement.
"Greg Gumbel was broadcasting royalty," said Jim Nantz, the longtime play-by-play broadcaster for CBS' NFL coverage. "He was as selfless a broadcaster as anyone in the industry has ever known. Our careers intersected for nearly 35 years, and he was the consummate teammate and friend. There's not a member of the CBS Sports family who doesn't have a sweet or kind memory of Greg. I have so much love and respect for him, and I'm going to miss him dearly.”
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Pelinka on way out in L.A.?
NFL: Title-winning coach Teddy Bridgewater now back in NFL as QB
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: NBA ratings struggles a sign of the times
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Week 17 coverage map