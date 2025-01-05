Fans believe Drake has taken a shot at LeBron James in new freestyle
By Tyler Reed
It has long been said that musicians dream of being athletes, while athletes dream of being musicians.
Sometimes, those worlds collide as many musicians are seen courtside during NBA games and vice versa.
One of the most popular musicians of his generation, Drake has long been a fan of the NBA and his beloved Toronto Raptors. He also seems to be friendly with the stars of the league, such as LeBron James.
However, that may not be the case anymore.
In his latest freestyle, 'Fighting Irish Freestyle' fans have concluded that one of the verses is a direct shot at James.
"'Member we traded watches? I gave you that Arabic dial, you gave me a numbered edition. You would even check up on my son like a pediatrician. Sure convinced the gang this s--- was rooted in love when it isn't. Show me how different we are, there's blessings in juxtaposition. I guess now you boys gotta abandon your summer tradition"
It appears a new beef is boiling over in the hip-hop NBA crossover. Maybe it's just a Raptors fan holding hate for what James has done to his favorite franchise over the years, or maybe there's another story that has yet to be told to the public.
