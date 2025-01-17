FanDuel Sports Network executive hints at lowering prices for streaming subscribers
The $19.99/month price point for FanDuel Sports Network streaming subscribers ($189.99 for a full year) might go down before it goes up for some subscribers.
David Preschlack, the CEO of FanDuel parent company Main Street Sports Group, told CNBC in a new interview that prices could fall for some subscribers.
"We sell our direct to consumer product for $19.99 a month," Preschlack said. "And there are different promotions out there. You know, for instance, we have a promotion with FanDuel. If you make a bet, you get three months free, right? So it all kind of averages out. We have the ability to go lower, and we're going to test different price points, absolutely.
"And like, geography matters too, Alex. Like, if you live in the city that's different than if you live in the outer edges of the service area of the network. We have the ability, based on the capability we've built, that we own, to test all those price points, and we will."
The market clearly has not settled on a number of factors around the best way to bundle live sports packages to cord-cutters, including how to price those bundles.
This week DirecTV also announced its "MySports bundle," featuring 40 sports and broadcast channels available in 24 markets for $70 per month (with an extra $20 off for the first three months). FanDuel isn't included in the package.
ESPN, TNT and the Fox Sports networks are included in the DirecTV package — a notable development after the three media giants backed out of their planned launch of Venu Sports, a "skinny bundle" service that combined the three entities' channels. The three companies announced the joint venture in Feb. 2024 with an expected price point of $42.99 a month.
