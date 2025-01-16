Ditched F1 ace Sergio Perez could consider Formula E move
By Simon Head
Sergio Perez could be set for big racing comeback in 2026 – in Formula E.
The Mexican superstar, who has flown the flag for his nation on the Formula 1 grid for the past 13 years, was recently let go by his longtime team at Red Bull Racing, and now finds himself without a drive in 2025.
Perez is said to be considering his options as he plans a return to racing in 2026, with many linking him with a return to the F1 grid. However, "Checo" could potentially land in another championship, according to an interesting source.
Perez's father, Antonio Perez Garibay, has suggested that his son could consider a sensational move to the all-electric racing series Formula E for 2026.
The championship, which launched its inaugural season in 2014, has grown in popularity over the last decade and since 2020 has held official FIA world championship status.
The Formula E world championship has attracted a host of ex-Formula 1 drivers, with five former F1 pilots involved in the 2025 championship, which got underway in Sao Paulo, Brazil in December.
Round 2 of the series took place last weekend in Mexico City and, with the attention of the Mexican motorsports media on the event, Perez Sr. teased a possible switch to the series for his son.
“I would never have imagined Formula E, and I would be careful because we could have Checo Perez racing here," he told Estadio Deportes.
"Of course, (I could see him racing in Formula E) without any problem. The category has been around for 11 years, it is very young, today it is number two in the world, and within the next five years it will be number one. That is why I am here. I am looking forward to what comes next."
Boldly predicting that Formula E will surpass F1 as the top racing series on the planet seems like a stretch, but the prospect of his son racing in the series would appear to be much more realistic.
Formula E co-founder Alberto Longo is certainly one key figure in the championship who would love to see it happen.
“We welcome him with open arms," he said.
"I also say that it is not the decision of the championship's promoters, which is us, but rather his decision and then that of the main teams, because in the end, they are the ones who decide who sits in each of their cars."
Unlike Formula 1, Formula E's cars are much more evenly matched, with teams using the same chassis, though manufacturers are allowed to build their own powertrain.
It means races can be much more competitive and less spread out than some F1 Grands Prix. That, along with FE's leaning toward street-circuit races, could suit Perez perfectly as he weighs up his next move.
Perez said he won't rush his next move, telling a news conference in Mexico, "My priority is to enjoy myself, to do things I haven't done before, to be with my family.
"In the next six months, I will make a decision about what I want for the next step in my career.
"It's too early to give an answer as to whether I intend to return to Formula 1. Everything happened so quickly at the end of last season, I didn't expect to leave the team."
If Perez decides to leave F1 behind, and wants to continue racing at world championship level in a situation where he's able to challenge for race wins, Formula E might look very appealing to him indeed.
