Eagles safety gives teammates wholesome gifts before Super Bowl (WATCH)
By Matt Reed
CJ Gardner Johnson doesn't always have the best reputation for some of his actions on the field, but the Philadelphia Eagles safety is beloved by his teammates for his passion. It's easy to see why after the gift he provided his fellow Eagles before they compete in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday.
Gardner Johnson has proven to be a massive force in the Eagles secondary this season after returning to Philadelphia following a few seasons away. He was part of Philly's memorable Super Bowl win in 2017 after the team took down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
This time, CJGJ went out of his way to give his Eagles teammates something special as they try to win a second championship in a span of seven years.
Before Philadelphia faces the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Gardner Johnson handed out replica jerseys to his fellow Eagles teammates from their high school days. You could see what it meant to all of them because it was an extremely thoughtful gesture.
No matter what you think of the Eagles as a team, there's definitely a lot of chemstry in that locker room, which is one of the many reasons why Philadelphia has a chance to play for a championship this weekend.
