Dwight Howard believed in a crazy conspiracy theory during the Orlando Bubble
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA suspended the season for a while to prevent the widespread of the disease. It didn't take long for the league to figure out a way to continue the season and the solution was the Orlando Bubble.
It was an unexpected change for NBA players, who completed the shortened season along with the playoffs locked inside a bubble.
Evidently, the league was extra careful about any cases of the coronavirus. So much so that players had to go through rigorous tests each day to ensure they did not carry the virus.
Former NBA star Dwight Howard was part of the Los Angeles Lakers during the Orlando Bubble and recently revealed that he believed in a crazy conspiracy theory due to the NBA's constant tests.
"That’s the part that was stressing me out. I’m like, it’s only players here, we getting tested three times a day. It ain’t no way we can catch COVID," Howard said on Podcast P with Paul George. "In my mind, all these conspiracy theories is coming up. I’m like, ‘Man, they taking all our DNA and they cloning us. It’s a clone Paul George and a clone Dwight Howard out there somewhere right now. I might be a clone the way they done used so much DNA.'"
Considering the lack of knowledge about the virus, many conspiracy theories floated on social media and if you thought NBA players were any different, Howard proved they weren't.
At the end of the day, Howard loved playing in Orlando again as he started his career with the Magic. Moreover, winning the 2020 NBA Championship only added more joy to his brief return to Orlando.
