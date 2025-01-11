Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, wife pledge massive donation in response to Southern California fires
Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, are donating $300,000 — $100,000 each to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, the Pasadena Fire Department and the Salvation Army — after several wildfires burned through the Southern California region, according to ESPN.
Jeff Passan broke the news Friday on his Twitter/X account.
Freeman is a native of nearby Orange County. In March 2022, he left the Atlanta Braves as a free agent and signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the Dodgers.
Eleven deaths have been confirmed as a result of the wildfires that tore through Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Altadena and Pasadena, according to the Los Angeles Times. That number could rise as rescue workers comb through the affected communities. The Times reports 9,000 structures were destroyed.
Freeman's teammate Chris Taylor and his wife Mary announced Thursday they would match donations to the CT3 Foundation up to $5,000.
"LA has been our home for the past 10+ years," the Taylors wrote in an Instagram post. "We are devastated by the fires ravaging the city and are so grateful that our brave LAFD firefighters are giving it their all to protect us. Please, obey their safety warnings and take care. If you have the resources, consider donating. We love you LA, and we are praying for you. We will match donations up to $5,000!"
The Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees in October to claim the eighth championship in franchise history. Freeman's home run in the 10th inning of Game 1 was the first walkoff grand slam in World Series history.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFB: Previewing Ohio St.-Texas Cotton Bowl
CFB: Ohio St. fans buy tix to wrong bowl game
NFL: Telesco firing not just ‘same old Raiders’ move
NFL: Mock draft 4.0: Who will the non-playoff teams pick?