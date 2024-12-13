Dodgers called 'classless pigs' for auctioning Aaron Judge's dropped ball
By Joe Lago
Just about anything passes for sports memorabilia these days, and the Los Angeles Dodgers' special auction this week proved that fact when Tommy Edman's routine fly ball — better known as the ball that New York Yankees star Aaron Judge dropped during Game 5 of the World Series — was auctioned for $43,510.
Proceeds of the sale will go to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, but the antagonizing element of the auction was clear. Even "Dropped Fly Ball by Aaron Judge" was included in the title of the auction page.
Own a piece of Dodgers history — and Yankees infamy!
The talking heads at New York City's WFAN didn't find the Dodgers' auction very funny.
On the "Evan & Tiki" show on Friday, Evan Roberts called the Dodgers "classless pigs" for auctioning the Edman/Judge ball.
"Let me raise my hand and say this about the L.A. Dodgers, they are classless pigs. No, they really are," Roberts said.
"I don't mind anyone buying it. It's a great collectible. But jokes aside, I think the L.A. Dodgers are classless pigs for putting that up for sale. I really do," Roberts added. "You have a lot of great moments for this year, and that's a troll. That's all that is. That is a major troll on the New York Yankees."
Hurt feelings have been a theme on WFAN, at least over the past week.
MLB reporter Jon Heyman hung up on Keith McPherson last Friday night, accusing the radio host for questioning his "integrity" about a "relationship with an agent."
"I'm done with you, and I'm done with WFAN," Heyman said. "Goodbye."
