Divisive sports media personality gets comeuppance from Canadian fan irked by tariffs
On the same day Canadians booed the U.S. National Anthem north of the border, one Saskatchewan resident engaged in a different form of protest.
David Samson is the host of the "Nothing Personal" podcast, a recurring guest on Dan LeBatard's podcast, and a frequent contributor on CBS Sports' platforms. The former Montreal Expos and Florida/Miami Marlins executive offers outspoken opinions on, well, many things.
As the executive vice president of the Expos under team owner Jeffrey Loria from 1999 to 2002, he helped oversee the downfall of Canada's original MLB franchise. He probably has more enemies north of the border (at least, in the relatively low-stakes world of sports rooting interests) than friends.
Samson did claim to have at least one self-identified podcast subscriber in Saskatchewan — until this weekend, when news of president Donald Trump's tariff's had sweeping effects politically across Canada.
"Just received this email," Samson wrote on Twitter/X. "Good afternoon David, Coming to you today from Saskatchewan, Canada. I love baseball, I love your show, and I know you love that I’m a subscriber. Regrettably, as of Tuesday, I will no longer be able support an American-based show.
"As I’ve been reminded daily, 'It’s nothing personal, just business' " — a reference to Samson's podcast catchphrase and title.
The context for the silent protest here is obvious.
Sunday, fans at a game between the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers in Scotiabank Arena booed the U.S. National Anthem.
Saturday, fans attending the Ottawa Senators' game against the Minnesota Wild did the same.
Against this backdrop, it goes without saying what "business" Samson's listener from Saskatchewan is referring to. Canadians aren't happy with the U.S.' escalating tariffs, and are finding ways to express their displeasure.
Sports makes for an interesting battleground of public opinion around the Trump's policies toward Canada. The NHL, NBA and MLB all have franchises north of the border. Media who report on the leagues and their member teams in both countries have fans on the other side. Could "podcast isolationism" become a thing?
If so, call it one of the lower-stakes manifestations of protest in an international trade policy dispute.
