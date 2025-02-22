Aaron Gordon not 'concerned' about new-look Los Angeles Lakers
By Tyler Reed
The Los Angeles Lakers shocked the entire basketball world when they made a trade for Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.
The trade is still sending tremors throughout the league, as now, many expect the Lakers to become a dominant force in the Western Conference.
However, the rest of the league doesn't appear to be as impressed as the fans. Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon recently discussed the move during his appearance on NBA on ESPN.
Gordon did not sell that he is scared al all when it comes to the new-look Lakers. The former Arizona star said the Nuggets don't concern themselves with any other team in the league, including the Lakers.
The Lakers are 2-2 since Doncic's arrival to the franchise. Tonight, Gordon will be looking to back his words up as the Nuggets and Lakers headling the NBA action.
However, most have their eyes on this coming Tuesday, when the Dallas Mavericks head to Los Angeles in Doncic's first game against his former team.
The Nuggets currently sit in third place in the Western Conference, while the Lakers are in fifth. Tonight's matchup could have significant implications for the playoff seeding later down the line.
Will the Lakers make Gordon change his tune on how "concerned" the Nuggets should be about the new look for the team?
