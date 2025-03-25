Diamondbacks' second-highest paid player will miss entire 2025 season with injury
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jordan Montgomery told reporters Tuesday he will undergo Tommy John surgery, ending his season.
According to John Gambadoro of 98.7-FM in Phoenix, Montgomery felt elbow pain in his last start and underwent an MRI exam Monday. The result was the worst-case scenario. The ligament-replacement procedure carries a 12- to 18-month timetable for recovery.
Montgomery, 32, went 8-7 with a 6.23 ERA in 2024, his first season after signing with the Diamondbacks in free agency last year.
Despite his poor results, Montgomery's 2025 contract option vested when he made his 18th start last season. That guaranteed him $22.5 million this year, making him the team's second-highest paid player.
Montgomery was among the top pitchers on the free agent market a year ago after leading the Texas Rangers to their first-ever World Series championship over the Diamondbacks. Montgomery pitched six times in the 2023 postseason and allowed only eight runs across 31 innings, a 2.32 ERA.
What was lauded at a savvy signing at the time could not have turned out worse for both parties. Montgomery fired his agent, Scott Boras, believing he should have gotten a larger contract in free agency. Dbacks owner Ken Kendrick told Gambadoro that signing Montgomery was a "horrible decision ... and I'm the perpetrator of that."
Montgomery was set to begin the season in the bullpen after allowing five runs in three spring training innings. He only faced 17 batters in the Cactus League; nine reached base.
