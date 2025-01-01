Devin Booker on the Suns' 'frustration level' amid slump
When the Phoenix Suns announced the formation of their newest Big 3 featuring Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, the expectation was to win an NBA Championship.
After all, the Suns gambled their future away to enter a win-now state. Last season, the Suns failed to achieve anything substantial in the postseason, but they were given a free pass.
However, the expectation was to dominate in the 2024-25 NBA season by emerging as one of the top teams in the Western Conference.
Well, the Suns are yet to show such signs of dominance this season. Following their recent defeat against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Suns have now fallen to a 3-7 record in their last 10 games.
Following the terrible loss, Booker gave an insight into the mood inside the locker room amid the team's recent poor form.
Uh, frustration level's high. We realize these games are going to cost us in the end of the season," Booker said. "You want to do your work early, pre-all-star break. before it comes down to the nitty-gritty. You never know what can happen… We want to gain some ground. Get up out of the play-in position and just win every possible game we can."
For a team with NBA title aspirations, being the 11th seed in the Western Conference at this point in the season is beyond disappointing.
With a three-game losing streak on their tails, the fanbase is understandably frustrated with their team's performance. So much so that many are urging the front office to blow up the experiment and focus on rebuilding rather than trying to win a chip right now.
Now, that may be an overreaction as the Suns still have a chance to turn things around, but they need to do it sooner rather than later to avoid losing the trust of their home crowd.
