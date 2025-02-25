Despite having Luka Doncic, one player is why the Lakers are not a threat, says NBA exec
The Los Angeles Lakers unlocked a new gear against the Denver Nuggets, thanks to Luka Doncic finally playing like himself.
Following the 123-100 win over their fierce rivals, the Lakers climbed to fourth spot in the Western Conference. Moreover, fans and media alike now believe that the Lakers have a realistic shot at winning the West come playoff time.
RELATED: Luka Doncic cancels out LA Lakers' biggest problem vs. Nuggets, 'Anthony Davis couldn't match that'
While it would be too soon to make those statements, the Lakers seem to be heading into that direction. After all, the one-two punch of LeBron James and Luka Doncic combined with a solid supporting cast of Austin Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Rui Hachimura seems like an excellent roster.
Despite the group only getting started, according to ESPN, one anonymous NBA executive believes the Lakers will not be a threat in the postseason due to one player.
"When Jaxson Hayes is your only lob threat, it’s only going to look so good,” a West executive said. “[Doncic] is a great player, so I assume it will all level itself out, but I don’t know if it’s going to happen this year.”
The Lakers never intended to keep Jaxson Hayes as their sole athletic center, but after the failed trade for Mark Williams, the organization had no other option.
For what it's worth, Hayes has stepped up his game since Anthony Davis' departure. Hayes is sticking to his role in the limited minutes provided by coach JJ Redick.
Now, whether he can keep this up until the end of the regular season and beyond, only time will tell.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Draft is stocked with great RBs
NFL: Raiders called cheap for sticking Pete Carroll in coach
NHL: When will NHL get act together and run 4 Nations back?
CBB/CFB: Possible ACC-Big East merger gaining momentum