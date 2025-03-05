Despite brutal injuries to superstars, the 76ers and Mavs are better than Hornets, says ex-NBA star
At the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, the Dallas Mavericks and the Philadelphia 76ers were viewed as among the top contenders to lift the illustrious Larry O'Brien trophy.
The Mavs were coming off the heels of an NBA Finals run, while the 76ers added an All-Star player in Paul George to their core of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
RELATED: Dallas Mavericks’ Nightmare Season Continues as Kyrie Irving Suffers Torn ACL
Unfortunately, as the season has progressed, both teams are unlikely to make the postseason. The Mavs have dealt with a plethora of injuries aside from committing the blunder of trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
On the other hand, the 76ers have lost Embiid due to an injury, while PG13 has failed to impress in his debut season with the organization. Despite these two injury-riddled teams, former NBA player Chandler Parsons believes the Charlotte Hornets are somehow in a worse position than them.
"There's light at the end of the tunnel for the 76ers and Mavs. I'd much rather be one of those teams than the Charlotte Hornets who are getting dubbed every game with no future," Parsons said.
Parsons also put the Washington Wizards in the same category as the Hornets. The nine-year NBA veteran believes both Eastern Conference sides are stuck in mediocrity with no future in sight.
The Hornets have an All-Star caliber guard in LaMelo Ball, but have failed to build a good roster around him. They are currently the 14th seed in the conference with a 14-46 record. The Wizards are the bottom of the barrel with a 11-49 record.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Best landing spots for Davante Adams
NFL: Post-Combine Consensus Mock Draft
NBA: What are the Hornets even doing?
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN announces last date for ‘Around the Horn’