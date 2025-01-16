Denver Broncos ownership strongly against team wearing certain uniform combination
By Tyler Reed
The Denver Broncos didn't have the best wild-card weekend, as the team was defeated by the Buffalo Bills.
However, nobody expected the Broncos to be a playoff team this season anyway. The Broncos proved the doubters wrong and looked their best most weeks with some of the top uniform combinations in the game.
RELATED: Best uniform combinations of the 2024-25 NFL season
But, current owner and CEO of the Broncos, Greg Penner claims that one uniform combination will not be seen on the field.
Penner mentioned that he wasn't crazy about the Broncos wearing blue socks, orange pants, and a blue jersey top.
A sad revelation, as the photo above shared by Sports Illustrated shows just how magnificent that look would be on the field.
Nevertheless, Broncos fans and NFL fans still can celebrate the fact that the franchise brought back the beautiful 1980s retros.
Still, it will forever be a shame that ownership isn't a fan of the blue-on-orange clash that would have me ready to fly out to Mile High Stadium and catch a game.
So, whatever you have in your hand, could be an adult beverage, an energy drink, or just a delicious cold glass of chocolate milk, pour one out for one of the best uniform combinations that will not see the light of day.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Is Dame Time almost done?
CFB/NFL: Deion to Dallas?
NFL: Latest consensus Mock Draft
CFB: Ohio State-Notre Dame National Championship preview