Fans have hilarious reaction to Dennis Schroder completing 'NBA Rainbow Challenge'
With the Golden State Warriors struggling to win games consistently and their recent exit from the 2024 NBA Cup, the front office decided to explore the trade market for potential pieces to help the team.
The Warriors ended up trading for Dennis Schroder in a deal with the Brooklyn Nets in hopes of adding a solid scoring option to the team.
Considering Schroder averaged a solid 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game for the Nets prior to getting traded, he could become a valuable asset for the Dubs.
While most are talking about how Schroder will be able to help the Warriors when he makes his team debut, another aspect of the veteran guard's career was recently highlighted on X (formerly known as Twitter).
With the trade to the Warriors official, Schroder has completed the 'NBA Rainbow Challenge.' In simple terms, he has become a true NBA journeyman, similar to LA Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal, who played with a plethora of teams during his basketball career.
Upon seeing the viral photo, NBA fans had hilarious reactions to it on X.
One fan wrote: "Idk why but i don’t remember him ever playing for OKC lol."
"It’s lame when they all arent different teams," a fan complained.
One fan noted: "You know what y'all did with the Hawks picture."
"That Atlanta hairline was crazy," another added.
The viral picture reminded many fans of Schroder's hairline during his stint with the Atlanta Hawks. But apart from that, most fans were talking about his career with different teams.
Either way, Schroder is coming on the heels of an excellent run with the Nets. If all goes well, the 31-year-old may go down as a Warriors legend rather than an NBA journeyman.
