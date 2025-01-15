'Momentum building' on Ben Johnson becoming Raiders head coach
By Joe Lago
The NFL's biggest upset just might happen.
The Houston Texans beating the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs? The Washington Commanders and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels ruining the Super Bowl title dreams of the Detroit Lions?
No, the league's most surprising victory would be the Las Vegas Raiders landing the hottest head coaching candidate on the market — Ben Johnson — and it's looking more and more like the Raiders can pull off the major coup.
Merely convincing the coveted Lions offensive coordinator to do a virtual interview was seen as a big win for a Raiders franchise that hasn't won a playoff game since 2002. According to Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Johnson agreeing to succeed Antonio Pierce as head coach is no longer a Hail Mary heave by owner Mark Davis and minority owner Tom Brady.
On Wednesday, Bonsignore tweeted that "a lot of momentum is building" between Ben Johnson and the Raiders.
The 38-year-old Johnson is one of seven candidates for the Raiders' head coach opening. The group also includes another current offensive coordinator (Todd Monken of the Baltimore Ravens), three current defensive coordinators (Aaron Glenn of the Lions, Vance Joseph of the Denver Broncos and Steve Spagnuolo of the Kansas City Chiefs) and two former NFL head coaches (Pete Carroll and Robert Saleh).
The opportunity to have a "clean slate" in Las Vegas could persuade Johnson to join the Raiders instead of the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams who have also interviewed Johnson, according to The Athletic's Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed.
The Athletic also points out that the hiring of Washington Commanders assistant general manager Lance Newmark as Raiders GM could also persuade Johnson to come to Vegas. Newmark spent 26 seasons as a scout and executive in Detroit before leaving for Washington in 2023.
The Raiders are expected to finalize their list of GM candidates this week, sources told The Athletic.
On Wednesday, Johnson didn't want to talk too much about his head coaching prospects. "It went great. That's the end of it," he said about his interviews. Instead, he strongly advocated the hiring of Glenn, his defensive counterpart on the Lions, who will face the Commanders in the divisional playoffs Saturday in Detroit.
"He is beyond qualified right now," Johnson said. "You hear all of our players singing his praises right now, and that's exactly what I would do. I would second that. He is more prepared to be a head coach than maybe anybody I've ever met. He wants that, and I think he's doing a phenomenal job in charge (of Detroit's defense).
