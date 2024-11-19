Deion Sanders: 'I've Got a Kickstand Down' at Colorado amid Exit Rumors; 'I Love it Here'
As the college football coaching carousel begins to spin up down the stretch of the season, one name is being kicked around as a potential hire for many a struggling Power 4 or NFL program: Deion Sanders. But, the Colorado head coach said he has no plans to leave the Buffaloes after this season.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sanders addressed the rumors swirling around him for a potential exit.
“I’m happy where I am, man,” Sanders said, via Christopher Kamrani of The Athletic. "I’m good. I’ve got a kickstand down … It means I’m resting, I’m good, I’m happy, I’m enthusiastic about where I am. I love it here. Truly do.”
Sanders took over a truly woebegone Colorado program after the 2022 season; the Buffaloes had had only a single winning season since 2005, and made just two bowl games in that span. After going just 4-8 last year amid a sea of hype, Sanders' second season with the program has been nothing short of phenomenal, going 8-2 this season and currently in the driver's seat to make the Big 12 title game and potentially snag a College Football Playoff Berth. '
That success has led to myriad speculation about Sanders' future with the Buffaloes. After all, both his sons will be leaving the program after this season, and they'll likely be followed out the door by superstar two-way player Travis Hunter, meaning Coach Prime will be facing a significant rebuild in Boulder next year.
While there aren't any Power 4 jobs open currently, the coaching cycle in college is just getting started. Schools like LSU who are unhappy with the current state of their program could very easily cast their eyes west in the hopes of luring Coach Prime out of the Rocky Mountains and into a bigger pond.
And even if Coach Prime can't be tempted by college ball, there are going to be plenty of NFL vacancies this offseason. The New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars have already fired their head coaches, and teams like the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Chicago Bears could all follow suit in the coming weeks.
While coaches leave after promising to stay all the time in college football (Tommy Tuberville and Bobby Petrino both spring to mind), it certainly seems like in the short term, Coach Prime is where he wants to be.
