The Big 12 is down to a two-team race
By Max Weisman
College Football's Week 11 proved the Big 12 Conference has come down to two teams. BYU and Colorado, two teams who joined the Big 12 this season, are fighting for the conference's automatic bid to the College Football Playoff. The Cougars remained undefeated Saturday night following a fourth-quarter comeback against rival Utah, whereas Colorado's win over Texas Tech improved their conference record to 5-1.
BYU and Colorado are firmly in first and second place in the conference standings after Iowa State dropped its second straight game, losing to Kansas 45-36. Colorado now has sole possession of second place in the Big 12, a full game ahead of the Cyclones, who will need Colorado to drop a game if they want to make the Big 12 Championship.
If Colorado continues to play how they've been playing, that likely won't happen. Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders had his seventh straight game with multiple touchdown passes, completing 30 of his 43 attempts for 291 yards and three touchdowns in Colorado's 41-27 win over Texas Tech.
As for BYU, the Cougars needed a comeback to remain undefeated, but they pulled it off after a controversial call helped them. Down two with under two minutes to play on their own nine-yard line, BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff was sacked, seemingly ending the game. However, Utah was flagged for defensive holding on the play, giving BYU new life.
Retzlaff drove the Cougars down the field following the penalty, and a 44-yard field goal as time expired gave them a 22-21 win in the rivalry known as the Holy War.
The Cougars and Buffaloes are on a collision course for the Big 12 Championship where the winner will get an automatic bid to the first ever 12-team College Football Playoff. If both teams win their remaining games, the loser could still get an at-large bid, but if it's Colorado that loses, their three losses may prevent them from getting in.
Colorado's remaining games are against Utah, Kansas and Oklahoma State, while BYU plays Kansas, Arizona State and Houston.