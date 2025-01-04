Deion Sanders' Air Diamond Turf Retro sneakers set to release
By Tyler Reed
Kids today may see Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders as the man trying to lead a school back from the brink of the sports basement.
However, there was a time when 'Coach Prime' was 'Prime Time', and Sanders electrified audiences on the gridiron and the baseball diamond.
Sanders' run as a two sport athlete is something that will more than likely never be seen again, which is what makes him such a fan favorite.
Now, fans are getting a chance to relive the golden days with an upcoming Sanders sneaker release this spring.
According to Solo Retriever and Complex Sneakers, Nike will release the Deion Sanders Air Diamond Turf Retro sometime this spring.
"Now, another shoe from the Sanders’ Nike archive—arguably the most coveted—is expected to return. According to Sole Retriever, the Air Diamond Turf is rumored to hit shelves again in spring 2025 in the popular 49ers-inspired colorway .
The silhouette first released in 1993, in the midst of Sanders’ legendary two-sport professional career, and has returned a handful of times since. It originally featured detailing nodding to both baseball and football, as well as Sanders’ uniform numbers in each respective sport. That detailing was stripped from retro editions when his relationship with Nike went sour."
Expect this to be sold out immediately.
