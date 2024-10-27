Dave Roberts provides update on Shohei Ohtani injury
By Max Weisman
The Los Angeles Dodgers took a 2-0 lead in the World Series Saturday night, beating the New York Yankees 4-2, but it came at a cost. Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani left the game with a left shoulder injury after he was caught stealing second base in the seventh inning.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the injury is a partial dislocation. Ohtani left the stadium immediately and will undergo an MRI on Sunday before flying to New York. His status for Game 3 is still unknown. The injury seemed to occur as Ohtani put his left hand down going into his slide.
Losing Ohtani would be massive for the Dodgers, who are two wins away from their eighth World Series championship. During the postseason, Ohtani is hitting .260 with three home runs and 10 RBI. After the game, Roberts gave a positive update on the best player in the world.
“We’re going to get some tests at some point tonight, tomorrow, and then we’ll know more in the next couple days,” Roberts said. “But the strength was great. The range of motion, good. So we’re encouraged. But obviously I can’t speculate because we don’t have the scans yet. Once we get the scans, we’ll know more.”
The Dodgers win Saturday night came on the backs of two home runs and Yoshinobu Yamamoto's stellar pitching performance. Yamamoto pitched six-and-a-third innings, allowing one hit and one run. He struck out four Yankees and walked only two, keeping New York at bay while the Dodgers bats did damage. In the third inning of a 1-1 game, Teoscar Hernández and Freddie Freeman hit back-to-back home runs, and the Yankees couldn't muster enough runs to compete.
The series now shifts to the Bronx, where the Yankees have a 3-1 record this postseason. New York will start Clarke Schmidt in a must-win Game 3. No team has fallen behind 3-0 in a World Series and come back and won. The Dodgers will start Walker Buehler. Game 3 is scheduled to begin at 8:08 from Yankee Stadium on Monday night.
