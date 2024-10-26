World Series news: Huge audience saw Dodgers' Freddie Freeman slam Yankees in Game 1
Freddie Freeman didn't hit the only grand slam at Dodger Stadium on Friday.
Fox Sports reported that an average of 15.2 million viewers tuned in to watch or stream Game 1 of the World Series across its platforms, including Fox, Fox Deportes, and Univision. The audience peaked at 17.8 million viewers from 8:30 p.m. local time until the conclusion; at 8:37 p.m. Freeman hit the first walkoff grand slam in World Series history.
It was the most-watched World Series Game 1 since 2017, when the Los Angeles Dodgers played the Houston Astros, and a tremendous improvement over the audience for Game 1 between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers in 2023.
That game drew 9.352 million, per Fox, and wound up becoming the least-watched World Series of all-time.
The game drew a 19.1 rating in the Los Angeles market — 58 percent of all households — and a 13.2 rating in New York.
Dodger fans were rewarded handsomely for their viewership. The final call by play-by-play broadcaster Joe Davis ("She is ... gone!") made for a perfect tribute to Vin Scully's call of Kirk Gibson's walkoff home run in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series. The parallels between that home run and Freeman's ran even deeper than the call.
Fox previously announced its viewership for the Dodgers-Mets National League Championship Series was the highest-rated LCS since 2019. MLB's star-studded playoff field included the nation's two largest media markets. The ratings have yet to disappoint.
Neither did Game 1 of the World Series — at least in Los Angeles.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: Joe Davis channels Vin Scully on classic HR call
MLB: 2024 World Series a case of the rich getting richer
NBA: Could the Mavericks revive Klay Thompson’s career?
NFL/NBA: Cooper Kupp’s HS hoops flex confirmed by Zach LaVine.