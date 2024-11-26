Daniel Jones' best possible landing spots after Giants Release
DALLAS COWBOYS
I can already hear the indignant howls of rage rom Cowboys fans at this idea, and it's true that Jones is hardly a long-term quarterback solution for them.
But let's not delude ourselves here: even after the Cowboys beat the Commanders last week, anyone with functional eyes knows that Cooper Rush is nowhere close to an NFL starting quarterback. He's thrown four touchdowns this season, and half of them came last week against Washington. Last week was also the first time this season he's completed more than 60 percent of his passes.
Am I saying Jones is a better quarterback than Rush? Yes. Yes I am. And if I'm wrong, what's the worst case scenario here? You lose out and get a high draft pick? Oh no, what a tragedy! We wouldn't want that! On top of that, even a suddenly resurgent Jones is no threat to depose your newly-paid franchise quarterback, because Cowboys fans have seen enough of Jones over the years to know that the cake is probably a lie, but would be enough to help get Jones a new contract somewhere else.
So what do you have to lose, Jerry? Bring in Danny Dimes, and show your fans once and for all how much better they have it with Dak for next season!
