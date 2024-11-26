The Big Lead

Daniel Jones' best possible landing spots after Giants Release

By Sam Westmoreland

Nov 10, 2024; Munich, Germany; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the first half during the 2024 NFL Munich Game at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Munich, Germany; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the first half during the 2024 NFL Munich Game at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

The Las Vegas Raiders could use a quarterback like Daniel Jones.
Nov 24, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) heads for the locker room after sustaining an apparent injury during a play against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It's a lost season in the desert for the Raiders. It was a wash of a year even before starting quarterback Gardner Minshew went down with a broken hand last week against the Broncos, and things aren't going to get any better now.

The quarterback-desperate Raiders could certainly use Jones, at least in a stopgap capacity. Even at his worst, Jones has more upside than Las Vegas' backup, the still banged-up Aiden O'Connell. Vegas' wideouts are a mess, the run game is shaky, and the offensive line leaves a lot to be desired.

But for Jones, that's just business as usual. He could get meaningful reps for an NFL team this season, and parlay it into a longer-term job next year, perhaps even in Vegas if things go well enough.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

The Jaguars could use someone to spell Trevor Lawrence.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) walks on the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024 at Everbank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Vikings defeated the Jaguars 12-7. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Speaking of lost seasons, the Jaguars have had the season from hell this year. Currently sitting at 2-9, down head coach Doug Pederson, the Jags are gunning for a top draft pick next year.

Making matters worse, franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been banged up, dealing with an AC joint injury that has kept him out of the team's last two games. Backup quarterback Mac Jones has yet to throw a touchdown pass this season, and the Jags look stagnant.

Why risk Lawrence's shoulder in a season where your primary objective down the stretch is to develop young talent and improve your draft position? Let Jones come huck the ball around for a few weeks, show the NFL that he's not a complete washout, and earn himself a new job next year.

