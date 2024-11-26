Daniel Jones' best possible landing spots after Giants Release
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
It's a lost season in the desert for the Raiders. It was a wash of a year even before starting quarterback Gardner Minshew went down with a broken hand last week against the Broncos, and things aren't going to get any better now.
The quarterback-desperate Raiders could certainly use Jones, at least in a stopgap capacity. Even at his worst, Jones has more upside than Las Vegas' backup, the still banged-up Aiden O'Connell. Vegas' wideouts are a mess, the run game is shaky, and the offensive line leaves a lot to be desired.
But for Jones, that's just business as usual. He could get meaningful reps for an NFL team this season, and parlay it into a longer-term job next year, perhaps even in Vegas if things go well enough.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Speaking of lost seasons, the Jaguars have had the season from hell this year. Currently sitting at 2-9, down head coach Doug Pederson, the Jags are gunning for a top draft pick next year.
Making matters worse, franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been banged up, dealing with an AC joint injury that has kept him out of the team's last two games. Backup quarterback Mac Jones has yet to throw a touchdown pass this season, and the Jags look stagnant.
Why risk Lawrence's shoulder in a season where your primary objective down the stretch is to develop young talent and improve your draft position? Let Jones come huck the ball around for a few weeks, show the NFL that he's not a complete washout, and earn himself a new job next year.