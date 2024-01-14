Dan Hurley Absolutely Lost His Mind During UConn-Georgetown
By Liam McKeone
The University of Connecticut's men's basketball team looks poised to make a serious run at defending their title after winning the 2023 NCAA Championship last April. Dan Hurley's squad is ranked No. 4 in the country as of Sunday and look every bit as dangerous as they did last year. Perhaps even more so considering how UConn was not considered a massive favorite heading into March Madness last season.
On Sunday, they took on Georgetown in a game that probably had more eyeballs on it than it would've otherwise thanks to the NFL's decision to delay the Pittsburgh Steelers-Buffalo Bills Wild Card matchup to Monday. And near the end of the first half, Hurley just about lost his marbles.
We'll give you the context, I promise, but it is way funnier to watch Hurley without having a clue what got him this worked up.
It's always a good sign that a coach is well and truly infuriated if they are so clearly enunciating their words while screaming. You can make out every syllable Hurley spits out of his mouth in anger.
Now, the promised context-- it seems Hurley got very, very mad because Hoyas guard Jayden Epps was fouled shooting a three-pointer with four seconds left in the first half. Presumably there was a lot of frustration built up after Georgetown shot 22 first-half free throws. Overall there were 23 fouls called and 36 free throws shot, meaning UConn had only 14 attempts from the charity stripe to Georgetown's 22. Which is probably where Hurley's frustration is mostly coming from.
Still. A little bit extreme for a Sunday afternoon in mid-January. Maybe he's just getting those lungs warmed up for March.