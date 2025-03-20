Dallas Cowboys mock draft: The new top target
By Joe Lago
Boise State star Ashton Jeanty has long been linked with the Dallas Cowboys. However, with the signings of Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency, the majority of mock drafters now predict Jerry Jones will draft Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden with the No. 12 overall pick.
Other Cowboys' needs were addressed in the most recent first-round forecasts. Below are the players being projected to Dallas by the mock drafting community.
Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
Mike Renner, CBS Sports: The Cowboys yet again swap out a franchise legend for a rookie first-rounder. But unlike Tyler Guyton a season ago, Tyler Booker hits the ground as one of the most polished offensive line prospects in the class.
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: I wouldn’t rule out North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton landing here. In this case, the Cowboys give CeeDee Lamb a partner who can take the top off the defense and is more than just a speed threat.
Rob Rang, Fox Sports: With all due respect to Jalen Tolbert and the rest of the Cowboys' supporting cast at wide receiver, Dallas needs to give Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb a little help in the passing game. In just 4.29 seconds at the Combine, Golden cemented his first-round stock, boasting not only elite speed but the playmaking ability to project as a "star" in the NFL.
Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: So, even after signing Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders to low-risk deals, I think the Cowboys could draft Hampton. He is the kind of difference-maker they need at the position.
Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: He would fit nicely in Matt Eberflus’ four-down defense. He’s likely never going to be a high-end sack guy, but Harmon can stay on the field because of his ability to affect the run and pass.
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Pro Football & Sports Network: The addition of veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders made it clear that the Cowboys hope to revive their pitiful run game next season. While Williams is a serviceable back and Sanders is a depth piece, Jeanty could take the unit to another level.
James Pearce Jr., Edge, Tennessee
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: The Cowboys can't pass on the scintillating talent of Pearce on the edge.
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
John Kosko, Pro Football Focus: The Cowboys have a lot of needs, but they’ve lacked a reliable weapon outside of CeeDee Lamb in recent seasons. Enter Warren, a versatile tight end who can play in-line to help in the run game and spread out wide as a mismatch against linebackers and safeties.
