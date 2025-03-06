Dallas Cowboys mock draft: Post-combine first-round forecasts
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
RELATED: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 12.0: Post-combine first-round projections
Below are the players being projected to the Dallas Cowboys at No. 12 by the mock drafting community.
Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Trevor Sikkema, Pro Football Focus: The Cowboys desperately need a true off-ball playmaker with DeMarvion Overshown coming back from injury and Eric Kendricks set to hit free agency.
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Tyler Dragon, USA Today: The Cowboys must address their running back position at some point, right? Jeanty is the consensus best running back in this year’s draft.
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: While this is a deep RB class, I'm guessing Jerry Jones will take a swing at special here over good later on.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Outside of CeeDee Lamb, where is the juice coming from in the Cowboys’ offense? McMillan could provide some.
Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports: They can find a three-down running back on Day 2, so the Cowboys spend this pick on a towering target for Dak Prescott in the passing game
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Based on his tape alone, he's a guy who you put at right tackle until he proves he can't handle. Worst case: You have a perennial Pro Bowl guard for the next decade.
Malaki Starks, S, Georgia
Justin Melo, Draft Network: The Cowboys need more help in the secondary. Some teams see Starks as having safety-cornerback versatility, increasing his value as a prospect.
