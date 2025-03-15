Dallas Cowboys mock draft: Change in priorities after free agency?
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
The latest mocks do not account for the Cowboys' expected signing of running back Miles Sanders. Do the additions of Javonte Williams and Sanders mean Jerry Jones will address other needs with Dallas' first-round pick? Probably.
As a result, the projections of Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty have been excluded. Below are the other players being forecasted to the Cowboys at No. 12 by the mock drafting community.
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Dallas continues stockpiling offensive tackles that could also play offensive guard along its offensive line. Zack Martin retired, which creates a need at guard. Kelvin Banks Jr. will not be Martin in Year 1, but the hope is that he provides stability in that role.
Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: The Cowboys pivot off running back in Round 1 and pick a local, instinctive, do-everything defensive back.
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
David Helman, Fox Sports: Cornerback is a sneaky big problem in Dallas after the departure of Jourdan Lewis in free agency. It's a big enough problem that, all things being equal, I think the Cowboys might consider taking Johnson over fan favorite Ashton Jeanty. That would lead to some fun Monday morning TV segments, no doubt, but the value of the position makes it a justifiable decision.
Shemar Stewart, DE, Texas A&M
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today: Stewart might not be the Day 1 difference-maker Dallas will be under pressure to identify after getting meager returns from its last couple draft classes, but the 6-foot-5, 267-pounder would be an alluring option as pass-rushing partner for Micah Parsons and successor to DeMarcus Lawrence, who signed with the Seahawks on Wednesday.
