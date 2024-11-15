D'Angelo Russell opens up on his mentality amid trade rumors
JJ Redick had to make the tough call involving veteran guard D'Angelo Russell early in the season. Russell was unable to make an impact for the Los Angeles Lakers as a starter.
As a result, coach Redick decided to bring Russell off the bench. Since making that move, the Lakers are on a three-game winning streak, with D'Lo leading the second unit.
However, upon his demotion to a bench player, Russell has found himself at the center of a plethora of trade rumors. It's something that he went through in the previous season as well.
Russell explained last year that he instantly wanted to make his every second count with the Lakers amid trade rumors. But the 28-year-old has found a different method to deal with such rumors this season.
"Year 10, not that. Let’s do it the right way," Russell said on The Backyard Podcast. "If you’re going out, go out the right way. It may not be 25 points per game, 8 assists per game, having a high usage, but showing a different route. Just a different approach. I’m committed to it - ups and downs."
D'Lo has certainly matured into a veteran guard for the franchise. Coming off the bench, Russell is certainly playing fewer minutes and has a smaller window to leave an impact on the game.
However, he is more concerned about the bigger picture, which is to see the Purple and Gold lift the illustrious Larry O'Brien trophy at the end of the season.
The 7-4 Lakers will play the San Antonio Spurs next as their first game of the 2024 NBA Cup group stage matchups.
