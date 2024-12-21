Curt Cignetti’s pregame smack talk doesn't age well after Hoosiers ugly loss
By Tyler Reed
Getting the Indiana football program to the College Football Playoff should be praised. When the loss to Notre Dame finally blows over, this season will go down in history as one of, if not the best seasons in Hoosiers history. Head coach Curt Cignetti is the mastermind behind this successful season.
Cignetti isn't one to shy away from the spotlight, and he proved that with his interview with the College GameDay crew before the big game. The Hoosiers head coach was feeling himself and said that his teams don't just beat Top 25 teams. They beat the s--- out of them.
Check out the comments below:
Unfortunately for Cignetti, his team did not beat Top 25 Notre Dame. In fact, his team didn't even look like they belonged on the same field as the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame sent Indiana home with a 27-17 loss that looked a lot worse than the final score.
Sure, Cignetti's comments should put him in the freezing cold take hall of fame. However, that fire and passion is the exact reason that Indiana was playing in the College Football Playoff. Sports need characters, and it seems like Cignetti can fit that description.
