Cowboys' Jerry Jones Says Rumors Mike McCarthy Has Lost Locker Room Are 'So Overblown' Amid Dallas' Struggles
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones continued to deflect blame for the Cowboys' struggles this season away from head coach Mike McCarthy after Monday night's loss to the Houston Texans.
Speaking to the media after Dallas' blowout 34-10 loss to their in-state rivals, the often mercurial owner pushed back against the idea that his team had quit on their coach.
"That losing the team stuff, that's so overblown. "- Jerry Jones
"These guys are so, first of all, they're natural competitors," Jones continued, via ESPN.com. Secondly, they're so proud of the fact that they are professional and disappointed in maybe the way they executed the play, but that's not anything that's brother or first cousin to give up. ... Everybody's certainly disappointed, but that's a big difference in not knowing that you got to put the foot in front of the other to go."
Things have not gone well for the Cowboys this season. Sitting at 3-7, they have lost five straight after a 3-2 start, and three of those losses have been by 20 or more points. The offense has stagnated; they rank 24th in the league in scoring at a paltry 18.7 points per game and second-to-last in rushing yards per game. If that weren't bad enough, starting quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the year after undergoing surgery on an injured hamstring. But for as bad as the offense has been, the defense might be worse.
The Cowboys rank second-to-last in the league in scoring defense and 22nd in yards allowed from scrimmage, while also ranking near the bottom of the league in both yards and touchdowns allowed. It's not been a pretty time in Jerry World.
RELATED: Jerry Jones Rants at Radio Hosts for Questioning His Cowboys Offseason Decisions
McCarthy has never been popular among Cowboys fans, and this season has only made their ire even stronger. But it was comments from superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons that had people wondering if McCarthy's days with the Star were numbered.
Speaking after the team's Week 10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Parsons refused to speculate on McCarthy's job status.
"Mike can leave and go wherever he wants," Parsons said, via Jory Epstein of Yahoo Sports, "Guys I kind of feel bad for (are) guys like Zack Martin & guys who might be on their last year or on their way out. Because that's who I wanted to hold the trophy for. You want to win games & do great things with those type of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did."
Those comments raised a fair few eyebrows, even after Parsons apologized for them the next day.
Even so, it's clear that while Cowboys fans might be clamoring for a change, Jerry Jones isn't ready to give up the ghost on Mike McCarthy just yet.
