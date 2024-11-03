Concerning trend continues for James Franklin
By Max Weisman
It happened again in Happy Valley. The No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions lost 20-13 to the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes, increasing their losing streak against their Big Ten rival to eight games. Both teams were ranked in all eight of those games, though this was the first time since 1996 that both teams were in the Top 5. It was another opportunity for Penn State head coach James Franklin to shed the label of 'choker' in big games. Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, he failed.
Franklin is now 1-10 against Ohio State during his tenure at Penn State, the lone win coming in 2016 thanks to a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown. That win is also Franklin's only win over a Top 5 team, he's 1-14 in that scenario. Against Top 10 teams, he's 3-18 and against any team ranked in the Top 25, Franklin is 13-27.
The game couldn't have started better for Penn State. After going up 3-0 on a 29-yard field goal, Penn State cornerback Zion Tracy intercepted a pass from Will Howard and took it 31 yards to the end zone for a 10-0 lead.
After that, though, it was all Buckeyes. Ohio State scored 17 straight points before the two teams traded field goals. Penn State had a chance to tie the game, but after driving all the way to the three-yard line, the Nittany Lions couldn't punch it in. Drew Allar's pass fell incomplete on fourth and goal, and the Buckeyes were able to run out the clock for the win.
Fortunately for the Nittany Lions, they likely won't play a team close to the Top 10 until the College Football Playoff, which they are still on track to make provided they win out. With the expanded playoff, Penn State could host a first round game, and James Franklin would be given another opportunity to win a big game.
