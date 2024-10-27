College Gameday makes the obvious choice for Week 10
By Max Weisman
It was always going to be this matchup. ESPN's College Football pregame show, College Gameday, announced Sunday that it will be heading to Penn State ahead of the Nittany Lions' top-five showdown with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
This will be the second year in a row College Gameday is going to this matchup, and the 13th time overall, breaking a tie with Alabama-LSU for Gameday's most visited matchup. It will be Penn State's 11th time hosting the show.
Ohio State-Penn State is always a huge matchup, but this year could be even bigger. While the AP Poll for Week 10 has not yet been released, it's expected that both teams will remain where they are in the poll -- Penn State at three and Ohio State at four. If the rankings hold, the game will be the first top-five matchup in rivalry history. I be the first time Penn State is ranked higher than Ohio State in this matchup since 2017 when No. 6 Ohio State beat No. 2 Penn State 39-38 in a classic.
The winner of this game will remain in the race for the Big Ten Championship, while the loser will likely be out. Not all would be lost, though. The loser of this game will still have a great shot at getting an at-large bid to the College Football Playoff provided they win the remainder of their games.
Penn State hasn't beaten Ohio State since 2016, when they returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown, winning 24-21. They've been second fiddle to both Ohio State and Michigan the last couple of years, but they have the chance to turn it around if they can beat the Buckeyes on Saturday.
Kickoff is scheduled for noon at Beaver Stadium.
