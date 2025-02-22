Jayson Tatum reveals how he wants to be seen by the next generation
After ending their championship drought last season, the Boston Celtics are once again the title favorites. A key reason behind that is none other than their 26-year-old superstar Jayson Tatum.
Over the last few seasons, Tatum has truly taken the jump into superstardom as he is undoubtedly one of the best players in the league.
In fact, in just the eighth season of his NBA career, Tatum already has a Hall of Fame worthy resume and the Celtics star will likely continue to add more accolades in the future.
Speaking of the future, the Celtics superstar recently shared his honest opinion on how he wants the next generation of ball players to view him.
“I've been very accomplished at a young age. The truth is, I envision myself as one of those guys — the Lebron, Steph, KDs. I want the next generation to view me as that," Tatum said.
The trio of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant had an unforgettable impact on the current generation of NBA players. Even during the twilight years of their careers, James, Curry, and Durant continue to compete with much younger superstars for the title of the best player in the league.
Despite their dominance, there is no doubt that the NBA will soon need to find new faces for the league. Considering Tatum's accomplishments, he is a perfect candidate for the task.
