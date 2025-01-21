Chiefs' stunning stat sums up their blueprint for success
By Joe Lago
Every football coach, new school or old school, will tell you ball security is essential to winning games, and it's even a bigger priority in the postseason when every possession is precious and potentially decisive.
CBS Sports posted a statistic that perfectly sums up the Kansas City Chiefs' blueprint for success this season.
RELATED: Texans-Chiefs sets record as ESPN's most-watched NFL game ever
Since Week 12, NFL teams have combined for 280 turnovers, and the Chiefs have accounted for none of them. Zero. Zilch. Nada.
K.C. also has gone eight consecutive games without losing a fumble or throwing an interception, and it is the longest turnover-less streak in the Super Bowl era, according to CBS Sports.
The Buffalo Bills, who'll take on the Chiefs in Sunday's AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium, led the league in turnover differential at plus-24 in the regular season. Kansas City ranked 10th at plus-6.
Buffalo got past the Baltimore Ravens in a 27-25 divisional playoff victory on Sunday thanks to drive-killing turnovers by Ravens stars Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews. Even if it doesn't force Josh Allen into costly mistakes, the Chiefs defense has shown so far to be stingy, allowing just 18.9 points per game this season.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFB: Ohio State-Notre Dame National Championship preview
NFL: Saquon Barkley proves his worth to Eagles again
NFL: The Lions’ Super Bowl window has closed
MLB: The Dodgers sign yet another star