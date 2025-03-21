Chicago Bears mock draft: Pass protection or pass rush?
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
Below are the players being projected to the Chicago Bears with the No. 10 overall selection by the mock drafting community.
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
Joel Klatt, Fox Sports: This is an interesting pick because the Bears are close to having a pretty solid roster. They don't have a ton of needs, but they've got a ton of picks. Bolstering the offensive line is important and doing that will allow them to properly evaluate quarterback Caleb Williams. ... You can play Banks at left tackle, Darnell Wright at right tackle and the three veterans they picked up in the interior. Chicago should be a lot better soon.
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: The overhaul of the offensive line is now complete with a new left tackle in place. Chicago's trio of March O-line acquisitions would be sandwiched between two top-10 picks in Campbell and right tackle Darnell Wright.
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College
John Kosko, Pro Football Focus: After beefing up their offensive line in free agency, the Bears look for a defensive lineman to wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks. Ezeiruaku posted a 90.0 PFF overall grade in 2024 to pair with 14 sacks and 20 quarterback hits. His 18.2% pass-rush win rate was one of the best in college football, and he should provide the Bears with a badly needed disruptor on the edge.
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Cody Williams, FanSided: The more I look at what Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears have done on the offensive line before the draft, the more I think they're eyeing Jeanty to headline the backfield behind Caleb Williams. ... Jeanty could take a ton of pressure off Williams while he adapts to Johnson's offense and is more versatile than he gets credit for. He'll be a sneaky crucial addition that was once outside the box for Chicago.
Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
Ryan Fowler, The Draft Network: As technically elite a corner in the class, Johnson would slot in right away on the outside to form a dynamic perimeter trio of him, Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson. You don't pass on a player of Will Johnson's caliber simply because you are set in your ways, and his arrival would boost all three levels of the Bears' defense.
Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia
Mel Kiper Jr., ESPN: While the Bears added Dayo Odeyingbo and Grady Jarrett on the defensive front, they could still use someone like Williams coming off the edge. They ranked in the middle of the pack last season in sacks (40) but were 24th in pass rush win rate (36.5%). Williams is a toolsy prospect who can beat blockers with his speed or power. He missed time with an ankle injury early last season but still picked up five sacks. Given a little more time to develop, he could be a really solid NFL edge rusher.
