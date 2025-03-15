Chicago Bears mock draft: Free agency fallout
By Joe Lago
The NFL Mock Draft Consensus identifies the most popular projections for every first-round selection. Each week, forecasts vary as mock drafters present differing opinions on who they deem as the best prospect for each team's pick.
Below are the players being projected to the Chicago Bears at No. 10 by the mock drafting community.
Kelvin Banks Jr., OT, Texas
David Helman, Fox Sports: It'd be a hell of a lot of fun to drop Ashton Jeanty behind this new-look Chicago offensive line, but for some reason I don't expect Ben Johnson to do that. The Bears have solid backs, and this is a deep class at that position. Instead, we're going to do the responsible thing and complete this offensive line makeover by drafting a franchise left tackle who also has the ability to play guard, if needed.
Will Campbell, OT, LSU
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald, Yahoo Sports: Despite concerns about his arm length, everything else is there for Campbell to be a solid NFL tackle. With Darnell Wright already in place on the right side, he and Campbell could be the tandem that keeps Caleb Williams upright for years to come.
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Chicago has made wholesale additions to its roster, which could allow them to make what would have been considered a luxury selection just a few weeks ago. Ashton Jeanty is a net positive in both the run and pass games, which should take pressure off of young quarterback Caleb Williams.
Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
Sam Russell, Bleacher Nation: The Bears were not great on the offensive line in Caleb Williams’ first season at quarterback. They gave up 68 sacks which was the most in the league and they need to get talent added fast. Armand Membou is moving up draft boards fast as he is a versatile tackle and great run blocker. Chicago added center Drew Dalman in free agency after trading for guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney as they continue to rebuild their line.
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: The Bears have added plenty of beef in free agency, mostly in the trenches. Now with Tyler Warren, they get more of it, and provide Caleb Williams another talented tight end.
