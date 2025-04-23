Chicago Bears mock draft: The final first-round forecasts
By Joe Lago
The 2025 NFL Draft is just hours away. The final NFL Mock Draft Consensus canvassed the latest forecasts to trace how the first round will play out.
MORE: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 19.0: The final first round forecast
If the Chicago Bears keep their No. 10 overall pick, who will they select? Below are the players being projected to the Bears by the mock drafting community.
Kelvin Banks Jr., offensive tackle, Texas
Nate Davis, USA Today: Several directions they could go as they continue to reload and retool around second-year QB Caleb Williams. ... But what about a dominant left tackle such as Banks, the 2024 Outland Trophy winner, who was nearly airtight for the Longhorns?
Mike Green, edge rusher, Marshall
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: I would have loved an offensive tackle here but ... I took one of the most explosive edge rushers in this class, Mike Green.
Omarion Hampton, running back, North Carolina
Pro Football Network: Hampton is a speedy, physical back who excels at finding open lanes between the tackles. He has bell-cow potential and could prove to be a consistent 1,000-yard runner at the next level, which would be a welcome addition to the Bears’ offense.
Colston Loveland, tight end, Michigan
Luke Easterling, Athlon Sports: This isn't a great scenario for the Bears, who would probably prefer to trade out of this spot. If they can't, they should prioritize giving Caleb Williams as much help as possible, and that could point them to Loveland, who would give the offense more pass-catching upside and big-play ability at tight end.
Armand Membou, offensive tackle, Missouri
Pro Football Focus: Membou completes the Bears' offensive line overhaul to kick off the Ben Johnson era. He could take the starting left tackle job right away or have time to develop while providing tackle/guard depth. Membou earned an 85.9 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024, which will go a long way toward keeping Caleb Williams upright.
Shemar Stewart, edge rusher, Texas A&M
Gordon McGuinness, Pro Football Focus: I understand the concerns about drafting someone who tallied just two sacks in each of the past three seasons as a top-10 pick, but I’m willing to bet on a player with the athletic profile that normally goes No. 1 overall who earned an 88.2 PFF run-defense grade last season.
Tyler Warren, tight end, Penn State
Eric Edholm, NFL.com: With two picks coming early in Round 2, the Bears can afford to take a luxury pick — a nice Tonka truck for Ben Johnson to play with — and swing back later for the tackle.
Mykel Williams, edge rusher, Georgia
Jordan Reid, ESPN: The Bears haven't picked a defensive player in the first round since 2018 (Roquan Smith), but Williams would be an instant boost on the edge. He's a rugged run defender with good length and awareness. Williams also has the versatility to reduce down inside because of his strength.
