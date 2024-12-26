Carolina Panthers WR brings raccoon leftovers to share with locker room (VIDEO)
By Tyler Reed
Every family has their own traditions on Christmas Day. From what movies they watch, what ornaments go on the tree, and the big one, what everyone likes to it. Sure, most people make gingerbread, cookies, or even a nice Christmas ham to set the tone. However, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Laegette has a different type of food.
During the locker room media rounds on Thursday, Legette showed off some leftovers from his family's Christmas dinner and wanted to share with his teammates. However, it doesn't seem everyone was ready to taste the delightful treat that is raccoon.
Legette even shared with some in the media, including Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick. Quick tweeted out her immediate thoughts, saying that the raccoon actually wasn't bad. We'll just take her word for it.
Listen, I am as open-minded as anyone can be when it comes to food. I've tried frog legs, alligator, and even rattlesnake. However, raccoon might be where I draw the line. If this story has taught me anything, it's that one man's trash can always be another man's treasure.
Would you try raccoon?
