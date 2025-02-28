Cam Ward smart not to throw at NFL Combine ahead of 2025 Draft
Former Miami quarterback Cam Ward told reporters on Friday that he has no plans to throw at the NFL Scouting Combine this year, according to ESPN's Turron Davenport.
"I think my five years of film shows everything I can do," Ward said Friday. "Me throwing here at the combine is not going to move the needle in any way."
While Ward won't throw, he will go through the interview process, and told reporters Friday that he doesn't care where he's drafted.
"Whether I go first round or second round, at the end of the day, that draft pick doesn't mean nothing," Ward said. "It's all about establishing yourself once you get the opportunity."
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders vs. Cam Ward: who will be QB1 in the 2025 NFL draft?
Ward not throwing at the combine makes him the latest in a long line of high-profile passers who have opted not to throw at the event in recent years. Standouts like Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Joe Burrow, Andrew Luck, and Bryce Young have all opted out of the passing drills at the combine. Why?
Because if you're already at or near the top of the board for quarterbacks, there's nothing to be gained, but plenty to be lost by doing it.
Think about it: if you're already the best quarterback in the draft, or even one of the top two or three in a year that isn't this year, you already know you're likely going to be a high first round pick. Throwing a few passes to receivers you've never thrown to before isn't going to change things if you do well. You'll still be in the same spot you were before you started throwing.
But, there are plenty of variables that could hurt your draft stock if you choose to throw. You could get wideouts who have a penchant for dropping passes. You could have an off day, or be out of sync with guys you haven't thrown to before. You could make a bad read on a pass and just miss on some throws. And if you do that? There's a decent chance your stock takes a hit.
In the case of Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, there is plenty of tape of them starting games and looking good as multi-year starters. Ward was a starter for five years between Incarnate Word, Washington State, and Miami. Sanders was a starter for four years between Jackson State and Colorado. That's plenty of tape for teams to look at.
Now, just because Ward and Sanders shouldn't throw doesn't mean no one should throw at the Combine. If you're any other quarterback in this class, the reward of having a strong showing at the combine, and the potential draft day bump you could get from it outweighs the risks of having a bad day. Everyone not named Sanders and Ward has pretty significant question marks that need to be addressed in the lead-in to the draft. The Combine provides those passers with the opportunity to address those concerns and maybe get a stock boost.
But for the guys at the top? There's nothing but downside to throwing in Indianapolis.
